Volumes jump at Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd counter

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Cummins India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 December 2022.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd witnessed volume of 20.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.98% to Rs.544.85. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd witnessed volume of 17.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.26% to Rs.412.65. Volumes stood at 2.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Yes Bank Ltd recorded volume of 11067.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1,408.81 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.55% to Rs.19.80. Volumes stood at 1517.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 8.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.58% to Rs.354.00. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd witnessed volume of 27.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.12% to Rs.1,514.80. Volumes stood at 4.81 lakh shares in the last session.

