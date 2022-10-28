Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 10.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.29% to Rs 311.09 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 10.76% to Rs 191.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 173.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 311.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 331.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.311.09331.9758.5960.35257.85239.36249.42230.50191.69173.07

