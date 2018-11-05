Vas Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.88 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vas Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.65 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas is Femina Miss India 2018
Newtime Infrastructure schedules board meeting
Will work towards keeping Miss World crown home: Miss India winner Anukreethy Vas
Small sugar slips in lacklustre trade
-
Sales decline 88.95% to Rs 0.19 croreNet Loss of Vas Infrastructure reported to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 88.95% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.191.72 -89 OPM %-1831.58-72.67 -PBDT-7.78-5.44 -43 PBT-7.88-5.55 -42 NP-7.88-5.55 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU