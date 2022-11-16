Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 38.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.07% to Rs 67.42 crore

Net profit of Vibrant Global Capital declined 38.42% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.07% to Rs 67.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.67.4271.7812.3616.696.8310.586.2210.145.699.24

