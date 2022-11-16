Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 38.42% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 6.07% to Rs 67.42 crore

Net profit of Vibrant Global Capital declined 38.42% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.07% to Rs 67.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales67.4271.78 -6 OPM %12.3616.69 -PBDT6.8310.58 -35 PBT6.2210.14 -39 NP5.699.24 -38

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:08 IST

