Vidli Restaurants standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 387.50% to Rs 4.29 crore

Net profit of Vidli Restaurants declined 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 387.50% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.290.883.5044.320.400.420.360.380.240.28

