Vidli Restaurants standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 387.50% to Rs 4.29 crore

Net profit of Vidli Restaurants declined 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 387.50% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.290.88 388 OPM %3.5044.32 -PBDT0.400.42 -5 PBT0.360.38 -5 NP0.240.28 -14

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:10 IST

