Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Andrew Yule & Company consolidated net profit rises 508.25% in the September 2020 quarter
Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Umang Dairies standalone net profit rises 82.88% in the June 2020 quarter
Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Umang Dairies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2020 quarter
-
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd and CSB Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2020.
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd and CSB Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2020.
Viji Finance Ltd crashed 9.80% to Rs 0.46 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16837 shares in the past one month.
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd tumbled 8.45% to Rs 48.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14063 shares in the past one month.
Umang Dairies Ltd lost 6.38% to Rs 47.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8376 shares in the past one month.
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd slipped 5.75% to Rs 16.54. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.
CSB Bank Ltd shed 5.68% to Rs 233.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13214 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU