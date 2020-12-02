Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd and CSB Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2020.

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd and CSB Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2020.

Viji Finance Ltd crashed 9.80% to Rs 0.46 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16837 shares in the past one month.

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd tumbled 8.45% to Rs 48.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14063 shares in the past one month.

Umang Dairies Ltd lost 6.38% to Rs 47.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8376 shares in the past one month.

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd slipped 5.75% to Rs 16.54. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

CSB Bank Ltd shed 5.68% to Rs 233.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13214 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)