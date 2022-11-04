Visesh Infotecnics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Praxis Home Retail Ltd, Aditya Vision Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd and Liberty Shoes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 November 2022.

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd crashed 8.86% to Rs 0.72 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 66.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 168.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Praxis Home Retail Ltd tumbled 6.78% to Rs 29.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3701 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Vision Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 1386.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23045 shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 337.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26341 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8047 shares in the past one month.

Liberty Shoes Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 285.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60681 shares in the past one month.

