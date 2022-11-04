Volumes spurt at Amara Raja Batteries Ltd counter

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd notched up volume of 140.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 November 2022.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd notched up volume of 140.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.90% to Rs.571.20. Volumes stood at 5.16 lakh shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd notched up volume of 6.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47504 shares. The stock rose 6.22% to Rs.1,977.55. Volumes stood at 45002 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22223 shares. The stock gained 4.66% to Rs.947.75. Volumes stood at 15227 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd saw volume of 160.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.58% to Rs.175.70. Volumes stood at 10.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank notched up volume of 450.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.54% to Rs.21.25. Volumes stood at 91.15 lakh shares in the last session.

