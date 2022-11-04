JUST IN
Servotech Power hits the roof after BPCL order
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Amara Raja Batteries Ltd counter

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 November 2022.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd notched up volume of 140.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.90% to Rs.571.20. Volumes stood at 5.16 lakh shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd notched up volume of 6.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47504 shares. The stock rose 6.22% to Rs.1,977.55. Volumes stood at 45002 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22223 shares. The stock gained 4.66% to Rs.947.75. Volumes stood at 15227 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd saw volume of 160.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.58% to Rs.175.70. Volumes stood at 10.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank notched up volume of 450.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.54% to Rs.21.25. Volumes stood at 91.15 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 14:30 IST

