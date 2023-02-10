Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 28.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.16% to Rs 324.41 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 28.97% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.16% to Rs 324.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 297.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales324.41297.19 9 OPM %15.9914.94 -PBDT48.8139.43 24 PBT42.0933.84 24 NP31.7424.61 29
