Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 28.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.16% to Rs 324.41 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 28.97% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.16% to Rs 324.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 297.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.324.41297.1915.9914.9448.8139.4342.0933.8431.7424.61

