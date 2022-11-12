Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 34.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.96% to Rs 1.35 crore

Net profit of Vivanza Biosciences declined 34.62% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 51.96% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.352.81-2.221.420.16-0.030.16-0.030.170.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)