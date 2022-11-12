Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 34.62% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 51.96% to Rs 1.35 crore

Net profit of Vivanza Biosciences declined 34.62% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 51.96% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.352.81 -52 OPM %-2.221.42 -PBDT0.16-0.03 LP PBT0.16-0.03 LP NP0.170.26 -35

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:16 IST

