Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 1.34 crore

Net loss of Vivanza Biosciences reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.70% to Rs 2.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.341.22 10 2.666.44 -59 OPM %-2.9912.30 --0.759.16 - PBDT-0.150.07 PL -0.440.23 PL PBT-0.150.07 PL -0.440.23 PL NP-0.150.04 PL -0.440.21 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 15:06 IST

