Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2021.

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 14.81% to Rs 6.82 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1332.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1193.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd spiked 7.43% to Rs 540.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21107 shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd surged 7.40% to Rs 826.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd exploded 7.26% to Rs 121.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd jumped 5.73% to Rs 121.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

