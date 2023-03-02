JUST IN
TVS Motors sells 2.76 lakh auto units in Feb'23
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Adani Enterprises Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Adani Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 401.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 47.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.39 lakh shares

360 ONE WAM Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 March 2023.

360 ONE WAM Ltd notched up volume of 12984 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3357 shares. The stock rose 1.00% to Rs.446.70. Volumes stood at 6744 shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd notched up volume of 12984 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3357 shares. The stock rose 1.00% to Rs.446.70. Volumes stood at 6744 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd saw volume of 40267 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12629 shares. The stock increased 3.68% to Rs.360.40. Volumes stood at 40997 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd clocked volume of 2697 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock gained 3.70% to Rs.5,067.00. Volumes stood at 1448 shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd witnessed volume of 31.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.61% to Rs.65.90. Volumes stood at 17.53 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 11:00 IST

