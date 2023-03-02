Volumes jump at Adani Enterprises Ltd counter

Adani Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 401.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 47.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.39 lakh shares

360 ONE WAM Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 March 2023.

Adani Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 401.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 47.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.06% to Rs.1,612.50. Volumes stood at 17.37 lakh shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd notched up volume of 12984 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3357 shares. The stock rose 1.00% to Rs.446.70. Volumes stood at 6744 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd saw volume of 40267 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12629 shares. The stock increased 3.68% to Rs.360.40. Volumes stood at 40997 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd clocked volume of 2697 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock gained 3.70% to Rs.5,067.00. Volumes stood at 1448 shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd witnessed volume of 31.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.61% to Rs.65.90. Volumes stood at 17.53 lakh shares in the last session.

