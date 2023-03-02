Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 112.11 points or 0.58% at 19593.3 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 1.72%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.5%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.47%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.46%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.19%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.18%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.06%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.05%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.13%), turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 237.09 or 0.4% at 59173.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62.75 points or 0.36% at 17388.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.34 points or 0.24% at 27785.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.73 points or 0.07% at 8778.09.

On BSE,1567 shares were trading in green, 1148 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

