Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 18.49 points or 0.71% at 2609.68 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.99%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.98%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.43%),Nava Ltd (up 2.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.59%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.28%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 0.85%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 0.83%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 0.57%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.92%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.41%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.41%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 237.09 or 0.4% at 59173.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62.75 points or 0.36% at 17388.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.34 points or 0.24% at 27785.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.73 points or 0.07% at 8778.09.

On BSE,1567 shares were trading in green, 1148 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

