Real Estate shares edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 15.39 points or 0.48% at 3201.48 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.85%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.72%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.32%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.17%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.1%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.06%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.31%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.13%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 237.09 or 0.4% at 59173.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62.75 points or 0.36% at 17388.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.34 points or 0.24% at 27785.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.73 points or 0.07% at 8778.09.

On BSE,1567 shares were trading in green, 1148 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)