Volumes jump at Engineers India Ltd counter

Engineers India Ltd witnessed volume of 21.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares
Endurance Technologies Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 November 2020.
Engineers India Ltd witnessed volume of 21.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.23% to Rs.73.90. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.
Endurance Technologies Ltd registered volume of 61946 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7574 shares. The stock rose 0.53% to Rs.1,131.60. Volumes stood at 9714 shares in the last session.
JSW Energy Ltd saw volume of 60.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.81% to Rs.61.90. Volumes stood at 59031 shares in the last session.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 3.62 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65158 shares. The stock increased 11.66% to Rs.1,038.15. Volumes stood at 13660 shares in the last session.
Varun Beverages Ltd registered volume of 32264 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5964 shares. The stock rose 11.50% to Rs.867.20. Volumes stood at 23279 shares in the last session.
