Real Estate stocks gain

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 25.29 points or 1.26% at 2032.09 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 3.43%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.96%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.9%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.52%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.91%), DLF Ltd (up 0.79%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.73%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.46%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.1%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 127.98 or 0.29% at 44131.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.75 points or 0.13% at 12970.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.74 points or 0.83% at 16616.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.72 points or 1% at 5615.17.

On BSE,1281 shares were trading in green, 672 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

