Volumes jump at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd counter

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 December 2020.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd saw volume of 54.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.79% to Rs.2,831.10. Volumes stood at 9.7 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd clocked volume of 5.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76178 shares. The stock gained 13.90% to Rs.537.25. Volumes stood at 3.89 lakh shares in the last session.

La Opala RG Ltd saw volume of 7.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.87% to Rs.237.30. Volumes stood at 70959 shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd registered volume of 1.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46163 shares. The stock rose 6.82% to Rs.27,656.05. Volumes stood at 92846 shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd saw volume of 8.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.01% to Rs.1,953.15. Volumes stood at 2.86 lakh shares in the last session.

