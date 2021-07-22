Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 81.3 points or 2.63% at 3175.35 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 4.34%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.97%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.46%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.72%),DLF Ltd (up 2.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.65%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.52%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.49%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.24%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.47%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 493.11 or 0.94% at 52691.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 138.5 points or 0.89% at 15770.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 325.9 points or 1.25% at 26327.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.98 points or 1.22% at 8066.79.

On BSE,2147 shares were trading in green, 573 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

