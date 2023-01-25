Volumes jump at Sharda Cropchem Ltd counter

Sharda Cropchem Ltd witnessed volume of 28.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 January 2023.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd witnessed volume of 28.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.28% to Rs.510.10. Volumes stood at 3.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd witnessed volume of 6.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39959 shares. The stock increased 3.88% to Rs.784.60. Volumes stood at 57698 shares in the last session.

Nazara Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 25.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.46% to Rs.620.65. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Ambuja Cements Ltd clocked volume of 276.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.98 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.47% to Rs.466.65. Volumes stood at 21.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd saw volume of 2.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44095 shares. The stock dropped 0.35% to Rs.441.35. Volumes stood at 33760 shares in the last session.

