Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Commodities index increasing 25.75 points or 0.51% at 5082.8 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 10.55%), P I Industries Ltd (up 5.34%),Dynemic Products Ltd (up 4.53%),National Fertilizer Ltd (up 4.02%),Linde India Ltd (up 3.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.82%), Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (up 2.34%), Valiant Organics Ltd (up 2.31%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 2.22%), and Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (up 2.08%).

On the other hand, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd (down 5.54%), Rama Phosphates Ltd (down 5.3%), and TGV Sraac Ltd (down 3.39%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 235.86 or 0.39% at 60796.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 68.45 points or 0.38% at 17861.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48.96 points or 0.18% at 27810.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.12 points or 0.25% at 8791.51.

On BSE,1461 shares were trading in green, 1302 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)