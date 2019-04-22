JUST IN
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Vinati Organics Ltd counter

Vinati Organics Ltd witnessed volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15981 shares

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, SKF India Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 April 2019.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 5.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64431 shares. The stock slipped 1.61% to Rs.236.00. Volumes stood at 68661 shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd registered volume of 62080 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7826 shares. The stock rose 0.35% to Rs.2,027.30. Volumes stood at 5929 shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd clocked volume of 22.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.62% to Rs.200.80. Volumes stood at 5.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Coffee Ltd notched up volume of 9.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.17% to Rs.94.00. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 14:30 IST

