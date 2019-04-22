-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at Vinati Organics Ltd counter
Board of Vinati Organics takes note of change in directorate
Vinati Organics standalone net profit rises 123.09% in the September 2018 quarter
Vinati Organics standalone net profit rises 122.75% in the December 2018 quarter
Volumes jump at Vinati Organics Ltd counter
-
Vinati Organics Ltd witnessed volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15981 shares
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, SKF India Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 April 2019.
Vinati Organics Ltd witnessed volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15981 shares. The stock dropped 2.35% to Rs.1,726.30. Volumes stood at 28428 shares in the last session.
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 5.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64431 shares. The stock slipped 1.61% to Rs.236.00. Volumes stood at 68661 shares in the last session.
SKF India Ltd registered volume of 62080 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7826 shares. The stock rose 0.35% to Rs.2,027.30. Volumes stood at 5929 shares in the last session.
City Union Bank Ltd clocked volume of 22.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.62% to Rs.200.80. Volumes stood at 5.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Coffee Ltd notched up volume of 9.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.17% to Rs.94.00. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU