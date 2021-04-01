NIIT Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Take Solutions Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Aptech Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 April 2021.

NIIT Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 165.35 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31070 shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd spiked 14.35% to Rs 51.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd soared 13.04% to Rs 456.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11304 shares in the past one month.

Aptech Ltd exploded 11.63% to Rs 208.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 94327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd advanced 10.52% to Rs 89.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

