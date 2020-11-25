Financials shares rise

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 68.09 points or 1.03% at 6677.78 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Indian Overseas Bank (up 11.39%), Reliance Capital Ltd (up 9.94%),DCB Bank Ltd (up 7.97%),Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (up 5.93%),Bank of Baroda (up 5.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (up 4.9%), Canara Bank (up 4.83%), Punjab National Bank (up 4.77%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 4.2%), and Union Bank of India (up 4.09%).

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (down 7.32%), Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (down 4.79%), and IDFC Ltd (down 3.41%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 244.29 or 0.55% at 44767.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.6 points or 0.52% at 13122.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 52.89 points or 0.32% at 16603.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.19 points or 0.09% at 5625.61.

On BSE,1286 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

