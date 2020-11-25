Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 22.83 points or 1.12% at 2057.78 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 14.36%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.56%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.5%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.31%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.11%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.99%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.52%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, DLF Ltd (down 0.05%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 244.29 or 0.55% at 44767.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.6 points or 0.52% at 13122.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 52.89 points or 0.32% at 16603.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.19 points or 0.09% at 5625.61.

On BSE,1286 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

