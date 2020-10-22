Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 7.13 points or 0.27% at 2619.79 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 9.86%), MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd (up 5.5%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.71%),Timken India Ltd (up 3.06%),Apcotex Industries Ltd (up 3.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cochin Shipyard Ltd (up 2.86%), GE Power India Ltd (up 2.65%), Apar Industries Ltd (up 2.56%), Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd (up 2.43%), and Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd (up 2.41%).

On the other hand, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (down 3.69%), Delta Corp Ltd (down 3.33%), and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (down 2.61%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 98.39 or 0.24% at 40608.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.9 points or 0.31% at 11900.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.6 points or 0.22% at 14933.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.9 points or 0.1% at 4964.9.

On BSE,918 shares were trading in green, 777 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

