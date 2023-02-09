Volumes soar at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd recorded volume of 130.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.54 lakh shares

Cummins India Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 February 2023.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd recorded volume of 130.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.87% to Rs.98.80. Volumes stood at 6.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd clocked volume of 40.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.02% to Rs.1,577.80. Volumes stood at 5.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd registered volume of 10.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.99% to Rs.418.50. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd recorded volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56230 shares. The stock gained 1.43% to Rs.456.25. Volumes stood at 77393 shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd recorded volume of 18372 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3714 shares. The stock lost 2.22% to Rs.38,200.00. Volumes stood at 4639 shares in the last session.

