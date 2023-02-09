Volumes soar at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Craftsman Automation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Volumes spurt at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter
Volumes spurt at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter
Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 58.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Gujarat Pipavav Port soars after Q2 PAT jumps 47% YoY
-
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd recorded volume of 130.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.54 lakh shares
Cummins India Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 February 2023.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd recorded volume of 130.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.87% to Rs.98.80. Volumes stood at 6.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Cummins India Ltd clocked volume of 40.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.02% to Rs.1,577.80. Volumes stood at 5.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd registered volume of 10.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.99% to Rs.418.50. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.
Godrej Agrovet Ltd recorded volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56230 shares. The stock gained 1.43% to Rs.456.25. Volumes stood at 77393 shares in the last session.
Honeywell Automation India Ltd recorded volume of 18372 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3714 shares. The stock lost 2.22% to Rs.38,200.00. Volumes stood at 4639 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU