Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 363.71 points or 2.95% at 12682.52 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.18%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 4.03%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.65%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.49%),NMDC Ltd (up 2.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 2.83%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.36%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.33%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.16%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.59%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 252.75 or 0.52% at 48426.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.45 points or 0.49% at 14215.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 226.75 points or 1.22% at 18841.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 81.24 points or 1.31% at 6282.15.

On BSE,1835 shares were trading in green, 460 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)