Volumes soar at K E C International Ltd counter

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 October 2020.

K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 2.36 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 16.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14437 shares. The stock gained 0.89% to Rs.334.55. Volumes stood at 42207 shares in the last session.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd witnessed volume of 7.69 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.84% to Rs.803.55. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd notched up volume of 1.43 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26600 shares. The stock rose 6.95% to Rs.306.35. Volumes stood at 11149 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd registered volume of 652 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 139 shares. The stock rose 2.63% to Rs.3,745.90. Volumes stood at 113 shares in the last session.

SpiceJet Ltd witnessed volume of 8.22 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.60% to Rs.50.05. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

