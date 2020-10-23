Volumes soar at K E C International Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Crompton Greaves slips after poor Q4 result
CG Consumer Electrical slumps after Q1 PAT falls 39% to Rs 74 cr
Crompton Greaves announces phased resumption of operations
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical allots 49,963 equity shares under ESOS
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 net down 27.4 pc to Rs 102 cr
-
K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 2.36 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 16.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14437 shares
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 October 2020.
K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 2.36 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 16.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14437 shares. The stock gained 0.89% to Rs.334.55. Volumes stood at 42207 shares in the last session.
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd witnessed volume of 7.69 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.84% to Rs.803.55. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd notched up volume of 1.43 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26600 shares. The stock rose 6.95% to Rs.306.35. Volumes stood at 11149 shares in the last session.
Schaeffler India Ltd registered volume of 652 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 139 shares. The stock rose 2.63% to Rs.3,745.90. Volumes stood at 113 shares in the last session.
SpiceJet Ltd witnessed volume of 8.22 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.60% to Rs.50.05. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU