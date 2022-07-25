Volumes soar at Navin Fluorine International Limited counter

Navin Fluorine International Limited recorded volume of 20.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 July 2022.

Navin Fluorine International Limited recorded volume of 20.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.96% to Rs.4,241.00. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 36.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.14% to Rs.259.10. Volumes stood at 4.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd notched up volume of 16.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.32% to Rs.399.95. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Zomato Ltd witnessed volume of 1849.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 444.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.72% to Rs.47.90. Volumes stood at 273.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 8.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.23% to Rs.465.15. Volumes stood at 97928 shares in the last session.

