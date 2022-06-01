Volumes soar at Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd counter

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 33.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.57 lakh shares

General Insurance Corporation of India, Hemisphere Properties India Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 June 2022.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 33.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.72% to Rs.984.00. Volumes stood at 5.81 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India recorded volume of 61.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.93% to Rs.123.00. Volumes stood at 5.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd recorded volume of 28.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.37% to Rs.109.35. Volumes stood at 7.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd registered volume of 19.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.94% to Rs.241.50. Volumes stood at 8.59 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.03% to Rs.1,286.10. Volumes stood at 2.21 lakh shares in the last session.

