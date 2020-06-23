Jagran Prakashan Ltd gains for fifth session

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.2, up 5.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 58.92% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% fall in NIFTY and a 29.2% fall in the Nifty Media.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.2, up 5.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. Jagran Prakashan Ltd has added around 14.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jagran Prakashan Ltd is a constituent, has added around 26.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1417.05, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)