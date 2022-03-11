Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 275.26 points or 1.27% at 21992.64 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.37%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.35%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.02%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.65%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.87%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.8%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.56%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.38%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.84 or 0.22% at 55587.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.4 points or 0.27% at 16640.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 172.77 points or 0.64% at 27071.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.61 points or 0.21% at 8115.7.

On BSE,2156 shares were trading in green, 663 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)