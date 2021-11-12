Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 351.1 points or 1.01% at 35010.57 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 5.3%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.91%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 2.73%),Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 2.25%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 1.69%), Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (up 1.63%), Wipro Ltd (up 1.63%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 1.61%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 1.51%).

On the other hand, Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 3.79%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.24%), and AGC Networks Ltd (down 2.1%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 325.74 or 0.54% at 60245.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.25 points or 0.56% at 17973.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.79 points or 0.3% at 29246.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.37 points or 0.27% at 9111.32.

On BSE,1709 shares were trading in green, 1020 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

