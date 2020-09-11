Volumes spurt at JM Financial Ltd counter

-
JM Financial Ltd notched up volume of 24.02 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 31.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76721 shares
Amber Enterprises India Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 September 2020.
JM Financial Ltd notched up volume of 24.02 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 31.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76721 shares. The stock rose 0.36% to Rs.82.75. Volumes stood at 98612 shares in the last session.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd recorded volume of 2.41 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 26.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9131 shares. The stock lost 5.83% to Rs.1,789.40. Volumes stood at 13240 shares in the last session.
The Ramco Cements Ltd notched up volume of 56411 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12238 shares. The stock slipped 0.21% to Rs.697.50. Volumes stood at 3851 shares in the last session.
Coforge Ltd witnessed volume of 21574 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5853 shares. The stock increased 6.27% to Rs.2,031.95. Volumes stood at 3711 shares in the last session.
Meghmani Organics Ltd clocked volume of 4.18 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.50% to Rs.76.65. Volumes stood at 1.52 lakh shares in the last session.
