JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Raymond hits record high; jumps about 14% in three days
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 14.56 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 267.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5433 shares

VST Industries Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, MOIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 December 2022.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 14.56 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 267.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5433 shares. The stock rose 0.15% to Rs.1,502.85. Volumes stood at 2456 shares in the last session.

VST Industries Ltd clocked volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 124.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 877 shares. The stock gained 1.65% to Rs.3,561.10. Volumes stood at 310 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd witnessed volume of 10.24 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78327 shares. The stock dropped 3.32% to Rs.1,766.75. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd registered volume of 39766 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14386 shares. The stock rose 1.52% to Rs.503.90. Volumes stood at 26831 shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd saw volume of 59746 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23610 shares. The stock increased 5.26% to Rs.169.95. Volumes stood at 17912 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU