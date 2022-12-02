Volumes spurt at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 14.56 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 267.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5433 shares

VST Industries Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, MOIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 December 2022.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 14.56 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 267.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5433 shares. The stock rose 0.15% to Rs.1,502.85. Volumes stood at 2456 shares in the last session.

VST Industries Ltd clocked volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 124.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 877 shares. The stock gained 1.65% to Rs.3,561.10. Volumes stood at 310 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd witnessed volume of 10.24 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78327 shares. The stock dropped 3.32% to Rs.1,766.75. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd registered volume of 39766 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14386 shares. The stock rose 1.52% to Rs.503.90. Volumes stood at 26831 shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd saw volume of 59746 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23610 shares. The stock increased 5.26% to Rs.169.95. Volumes stood at 17912 shares in the last session.

