Volumes spurt at La Opala RG Ltd counter

La Opala RG Ltd registered volume of 42.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares

JTEKT India Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 August 2021.

La Opala RG Ltd registered volume of 42.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.70% to Rs.296.50. Volumes stood at 9.47 lakh shares in the last session.

JTEKT India Ltd saw volume of 85.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.02% to Rs.128.15. Volumes stood at 3.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23517 shares. The stock gained 3.90% to Rs.5,660.00. Volumes stood at 38427 shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 18.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.08% to Rs.562.10. Volumes stood at 3.18 lakh shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd saw volume of 29.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.57 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.14% to Rs.1,471.50. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)