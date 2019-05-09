JUST IN
Volumes spurt at Sheela Foam Ltd counter

Sheela Foam Ltd registered volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21607 shares

EID Parry (India) Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 May 2019.

Sheela Foam Ltd registered volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21607 shares. The stock slipped 3.00% to Rs.1,237.00. Volumes stood at 11470 shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd notched up volume of 3.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48989 shares. The stock rose 2.44% to Rs.188.60. Volumes stood at 79910 shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd clocked volume of 28492 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4778 shares. The stock lost 4.59% to Rs.6,962.20. Volumes stood at 3177 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd witnessed volume of 3.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57455 shares. The stock increased 0.59% to Rs.501.00. Volumes stood at 74028 shares in the last session.

Varun Beverages Ltd clocked volume of 5.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.43% to Rs.913.05. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Thu, May 09 2019.

