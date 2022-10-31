VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit declines 29.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 234.15 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 29.27% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 234.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 233.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.234.15233.4613.7716.4440.3448.6633.7442.8222.7432.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)