VST Tillers Tractors Q2 PAT tumbles 29% YoY to Rs 23 cr
VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit declines 29.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 234.15 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 29.27% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 234.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 233.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales234.15233.46 0 OPM %13.7716.44 -PBDT40.3448.66 -17 PBT33.7442.82 -21 NP22.7432.15 -29

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:20 IST

