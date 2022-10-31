VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit declines 29.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 234.15 croreNet profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 29.27% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 234.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 233.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales234.15233.46 0 OPM %13.7716.44 -PBDT40.3448.66 -17 PBT33.7442.82 -21 NP22.7432.15 -29
