Weizmann reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.74% to Rs 24.20 crore

Net loss of Weizmann reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.74% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 184.72% to Rs 8.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 104.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

24.2026.81104.7386.865.54-0.3410.553.831.500.8312.906.120.970.4711.184.76-0.410.198.573.01

