Welspun Corp Ltd spurts around 5%

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 61.35, up 4.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 56.83% in last one year as compared to a 20.6% fall in NIFTY and a 36.36% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 61.35, up 4.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 9485.55. The Sensex is at 32082.66, down 0.37%. Welspun Corp Ltd has dropped around 5.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1844.5, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

