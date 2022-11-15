JUST IN
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 493.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.58% to Rs 530.49 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 493.35% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.58% to Rs 530.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 290.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales530.49290.55 83 OPM %9.018.96 -PBDT43.1318.47 134 PBT39.9214.22 181 NP132.1422.27 493

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:04 IST

