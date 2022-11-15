Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 493.35% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Surya Roshni Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Divis Lab slumps as Q2 PAT slides 18% YoY to Rs 493 cr
Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.96 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Welspun Corp Ltd up for fifth session
Board of Welspun Corp to consider fund raising up to Rs 500 cr via CP/ NCD issuance
-
Sales rise 82.58% to Rs 530.49 croreNet profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 493.35% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.58% to Rs 530.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 290.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales530.49290.55 83 OPM %9.018.96 -PBDT43.1318.47 134 PBT39.9214.22 181 NP132.1422.27 493
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU