Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 493.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.58% to Rs 530.49 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 493.35% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.58% to Rs 530.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 290.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.530.49290.559.018.9643.1318.4739.9214.22132.1422.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)