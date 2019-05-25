Welspun India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 79.29 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.38% to Rs 1557.20 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 79.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 86.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 1557.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1506.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.49% to Rs 209.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 384.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 6526.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6050.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

