White Organic Agro to consider raising up to Rs 35 cr for funding expansion

On 25 June 2021White Organic Agro announced that the Board of Directors of the company will meet on 25 June 2021 to consider fund raising up to Rs 35 crore as a part of its expansion of company's business of organic farming and allied activities and food grains business (domestic and international market). The funds raised shall be utilized for existing business operations and expansion cum growth module of the company. This fund raising shall be in combination of equity shares / warrants / debt instruments, as per pre-requisite of Shareholders approval / SEBI / BSE rules and regulations and other statutory approvals, if required.
