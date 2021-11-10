Williamson Magor & Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd and 3i Infotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 November 2021.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 33.7 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27732 shares in the past one month.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd spiked 12.45% to Rs 982.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3098 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 693.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3467 shares in the past one month.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 17.84. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

3i Infotech Ltd rose 9.93% to Rs 64.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21778 shares in the past one month.

