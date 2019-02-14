Xchanging Solutions standalone net profit rises 63.25% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 3.55% to Rs 14.28 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 63.25% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.55% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.2813.79 4 OPM %37.5417.26 -PBDT6.954.89 42 PBT6.894.67 48 NP4.622.83 63

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:11 IST

