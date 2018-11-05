19 district setups to promote AYUSH in Bengal: Mamata

Observing the National Day, Chief Minister on Monday said that 19 district administration setups have been formed during her tenure for the promotion of AYUSH.

"My best wishes to all practitioners on the occasion of #NationalAyurvedaDay. In #Bangla, in the last seven years, 19 district administrative set-ups have been established for supervision and promotion of AYUSH activities," Banerjee tweeted.

had recently applauded the for developing the infrastructure and promoting care and education under the National Ayush Mission(NAM) scheme.

"Under NAM, the state has been provided Rs 71.64 crore since 2014-15. The government has done a very good job in improving the infrastructure and developing other aspects of AYUSH education and care by utilising funds provided under NAM," he said.

