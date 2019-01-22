5G 'innovation park' launched in China

An "innovation park" centering on fifth-generation (5G) technology has come up in Hangzhou, capital of China's province.

The park, located in the Future Sci-Tech City, is the first park in completely covered by and provides conditions for technology research. The first phase of the park covers an area of 100,000 square metres.

It is expected to become a renowned centre for technology development and application by 2025.

An opening ceremony was held in the Future Sci-Tech City, with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

A total of 11 institutions and companies signed 10 agreements on on Sunday. The agreements included cooperation on developing the digital economy and the building of (AI) research centres and smart vehicle testing platforms.

Experiments in sectors such as AI, AR/VR, drones, smart communities and smart logistics will be conducted in the park. Preferential policies will be offered to 5G ventures in the park.

With transmission speed significantly faster than 4G, is expected to set off a new wave of digital economic growth, powering emerging industries like networked intelligent vehicles, and

--IANS

ksc/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)