6.0-magnitude quake hits Philippines

An measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted the Philippines' del Norte province on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the temblor struck municipality, reports

The epicentre, with a depth of 598.1 km, was initially determined to be at 7.8051 degrees north latitude and 123.8717 degrees east longitude.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

