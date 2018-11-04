JUST IN
6.0-magnitude quake hits Philippines

IANS  |  Manila 

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted the Philippines' Lanao del Norte province on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the temblor struck Sapad municipality, reports Xinhua news agency.

The epicentre, with a depth of 598.1 km, was initially determined to be at 7.8051 degrees north latitude and 123.8717 degrees east longitude.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018.

